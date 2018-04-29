Lamborghini splits in half in accident

- The driver of a Lamborghini walked away from a potentially horrific accident that left the sports car in two pieces.

Fairfax Fire Rescue Engine 413 responded to reports of a vehicle crash and fire at Gallows Road and International Drive in Tyson Virginia.

Firefighters arrived on scene to find a gray Lamborghini in two pieces after having struck a concrete pole.

The rear piece, with the engine compartment, was on fire.

The adult driver was treated for minor injuries.