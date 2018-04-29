Lamborghini splits in half in accident

Posted: Apr 29 2018 07:40AM EDT

Updated: Apr 30 2018 04:55AM EDT

TYSON, VA (FOX 13) - The driver of a Lamborghini walked away from a potentially horrific accident that left the sports car in two pieces.

Fairfax Fire Rescue Engine 413 responded to reports of a vehicle crash and fire at Gallows Road and International Drive in Tyson Virginia.

Firefighters arrived on scene to find a gray Lamborghini in two pieces after having struck a concrete pole. 

The rear piece, with the engine compartment, was on fire.

The adult driver was treated for minor injuries.

Up Next:


Up Next

  • Lamborghini splits in half in accident
  • WWII veteran overwhelmed by kindness, carried by Arlington National Cemetery worker to wife's grave
  • Sprint and T-Mobile agree to combine in all-stock deal
  • Poachers sought for leaving live deer with arrows stuck in them
  • Bucs take USC RB Ronald Jones II in 2nd round of NFL draft
  • Lamborghini sliced in half following crash into light pole in Tysons Corner
  • Man in Golden State Killer case makes 1st court appearance in Sacramento County
  • Animal shelter unveils 'Rent-A-Dog' program to get dogs time outdoors
  • Waffle House shooting hero raises $170K for victims
  • Crews seek signs of boy swept to sea from N. Carolina beach