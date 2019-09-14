In a 2014 interview with Arizona Public Radio, he recalled that on the morning of Dec. 7 he raced up from below the ship’s deck when the attack began. He said he saw a Japanese plane fly by so closely that he could see the pilot’s face with a “big old grin on his face, mouth wide open.”
“I could see all those teeth,” Bruner recalled. “You wanted to reach and bust him one.”
The Arizona was hit with four bombs – one of them hitting past three levels of the ship and into a powder magazine.
Bruner and five others were stranded on the sinking ship and were able to escape by grappling for 70 feet on a rope to a nearby repair ship, the USS Vestal.
Despite having burns on over 70 percent of his body, Bruner recovered and was later assigned to the USS Coghlan, where he participated in eight major engagements in the Aleutian Islands and seven operations in the South Pacific.
He retired from the Navy in 1947.
Bruner, who received the Purple Heart, chronicled his experience of the attack in “Second to the Last to Leave USS Arizona,” a book he co-authored in 2017.
With his death, only three more survivors of the USS Arizona are still alive: Don Stratton, 97, Lou Conter, 98, and Ken Potts, 98.
“Lauren was always quick with a laugh and had a smile that would brighten an entire room. Lauren will truly be missed not just by us, but by the world,” Stratton wrote in a Facebook post. “Rest in peace dear sailor. Your story will ALWAYS be remembered.”
Bruner will be interred on the USS Arizona with his fallen comrades.
Get updates on this story at FoxNews.com.
Posted Sep 14 2019 10:23PM EDT
There's no doubt that most pet owners adore their furry family members. In fact, some even consider them their children -- but that could be bad news for their own flesh and blood.
According to a new survey from OnePoll , about 34-percent of pet owners consider their furry kids their favorite child over their human ones!
The poll was conducted on behalf of the pet food company 'I and Love and You' with about 2,000 pet owners surveyed.
Posted Sep 14 2019 09:13PM EDT
Updated Sep 14 2019 09:16PM EDT
A dog that lives near a New York fire station learned to mimic the "old school" alarm used by firefighters.
The dog, named Tyson, lives with his owner Richard Corbett, who is the former chief of the Long Beach Fire Department.
Corbett, now the department's public information officer, lives near the neighboring Point Lookout-Lido Fire Department. He said the station uses a siren that alerts their firefighters and EMTs to an alarm in addition to text messages and pagers.
Posted Sep 14 2019 08:11PM EDT
Updated Sep 14 2019 09:05PM EDT
WILDWOOD, N.J. (AP) - Officials say several people were injured when decks collapsed on one another at a three-story residence on the Jersey Shore.
Authorities say the collapse happened around 6 p.m. Saturday in Wildwood, New Jersey. It occurred during the New Jersey Firemen's Convention.
The annual event attracts thousands of current and former firefighters to the resort town. Firefighters were likely among those hurt or trapped in the wreckage.