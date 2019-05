- Dramatic video shows a lightning bolt at Hutchinson Regional Airport in Kansas that damaged a taxiway on Sunday, May 5.

Storms and heavy rain were reported in the Reno County area northwest of Wichita, causing hail and flooding.

Surveillance footage posted by the airport shows lightning striking the runway apron. The blindingly white bolt leaves behind a flash of flames, and the power of the strike sends chunks of the pavement flying dozens of feet in the air.

Airport officials said on Facebook that the airport gets hit by lightning twice a year on average.



