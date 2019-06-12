Filming is now underway in St. Pete Beach for the MTV reality series "Floribama Shore." The show, from the creators of "Jersey Shore," focuses on the lives of 20-somethings and their relationships as they live out their summer on the beach.
The cast of eight people, ages 23 to 26, kicked off filming this week for season 3 of the MTV reality series. Their primary filming location is a waterfront home on Punta Vista Drive, where the front yard is decked out with more than two dozen lights attached to tall poles. Over 50 of the show's crew members are staying in local hotels, while some are living in the home next door.
"Granted, there’s an economic impact with the crew coming here and staying for six to eight weeks, but the other part of that is it’s an MTV-type set-up and we’re concerned because we’re family beach town here,” St. Pete Beach Mayor Alan Johnson said.