- It's a strongman takeover in Manatee County as world-class athletes go head-to-head to be named the "World's Strongest Man."

The 2019 Tachi Palace World’s Strongest Man Competition will be held in Bradenton from June 13 to 16. It's the first time the competition has been held in the U.S. since 2014, and the first time ever in the state of Florida.

Competitors qualify based on placing in the top three during four to eight 'Giants Live' events each year. Among those competing will be 2018 champion Hafthor Julius Bjornsson, known for his role as Gregor “The Mountain” Cleganeon on HBO's show Game of Thrones. Hailing from Iceland, Bjornsson stands 6 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs roughly 400 pounds.

The qualifying round consists of five separate events, beginning with the monster truck pull, followed by a 'giants medley,' deadlift competition, overhead press, and a 'last man' standing event.

The final round includes a loading race, deadlift competition, and overhead press medley, followed by a squat lift contest and and Atlas stones event.

Below are the locations for the 2019 Tachi Palace World’s Strongest Man Competition:

Qualifying Round

June 13

Old Main Street, Downtown Bradenton

June 14

Coquina Beach, Anna Maria Island

June 15

Manatee Public Beach, Anna Maria Island

Final

June 16

Manatee Public Beach, Anna Maria Island

All events are free to attend, standing room only, and run from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.