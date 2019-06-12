The owner of Chick-fil-A in Westfield Countryside Mall in Clearwater, Florida has been charged with molesting a teen girl, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.

Detectives arrested and charged Heather Matuszek, 32, of Dunedin, with two felony counts of lewd and lascivious molestation. They say Matuszek has admitted to two occasions of the alleged abuse, which the victim said happened in 2014 when Matuszek was a youth leader at Clearwater Community Church.

The incidents happened outside of the church setting, investigators said, adding contact between leaders and youths outside of the church is not uncommon.