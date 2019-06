- Roman Miller lived to do right.

The 9-year-old boy was killed two weeks ago, hit by a truck while riding his bike to school.

The community came together to honor his life in a unique way.

Taylor Greenan, a former Brentwood Elementary student, and her mom, a Brentwood employee, came up with an idea: Kindness rocks to remember Roman.

"I didn't know him but I felt that it was important to help him and his family," Taylor said. "Green was his favorite color, hence the green on some of them. Some of them say rest in peace Roman, more love."

All the rocks are hand painted, some with messages and other quotes.

"Some are really heartfelt, happiness, some are memories shared with Roman," she said.

The rocks have been hidden all over.

Instructions on the back direct those who find them to the Facebook page, Doin' Right By Roman. It tells his story in hopes he will never be forgotten.

"The more rocks the better. It just shows more awareness for Roman and how good of a kid he was," Taylor said.

The colorful rocks are already being found.

"Jamaica, New Orleans. I know people are taking them to Pennsylvania," Taylor said. "A lot of states and different countries."

It's all meant to spread the kindness that lived in Roman's heart, while bringing awareness to prevent another tragic accident like the one that took Roman's life.

"I hope that people can learn about Roman, they can take that extra second and be careful when driving and they can recognize how important he was to us as a Brentwood family and community," she said.

LINK: To find out more information, visit Doin' Right By Roman's Facebook page.