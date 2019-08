Demolition of the Men's Wearhouse on Dale Mabry Highway will clear land for a 140,000-square foot officer tower, Midtown One. (Photo credit: Midtown Tampa)

- There are new signs of development in Tampa’s new Midtown district. The last standing building came crumbling down.

Cranes and backhoes picked apart the old Men's Wearhouse store and tore it down Wednesday morning.

The spot by Interstate 275 will be home to a Whole Foods and other buildings, including a seven-story office building with ground-floor retail, nearly 400 apartments, and two restaurants.

