- Police in Winter Haven say a school has been evacuated due to smoke inside the building.

The Language and Literacy Academy on 330 Avenue C SE was emptied due to what police called “a smoky haze.” Students and staff were safely moved to a church across the street.

Winter Haven firefighters are working to determine the source of the smoke. They say there is no visible fire, but they are sweeping through the school to be sure.

