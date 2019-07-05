'The show must go on': St. Petersburg Ballet Conservatory repairs storm-damaged building

- A week after a powerful storm caused extensive damage to the St. Petersburg Ballet Conservatory's main auditorium, the non-profit continues to do repair work.

"It's pretty extensive," said Brian Melton, the organization's director, as he described the damages to the roof, the walls, the floors, and nearly everything the dancer's rely on to practice and perform.

A storm that moved through St. Petersburg, Florida last Friday afternoon tore part of the conservatory's ceiling off and heavy rain soaked nearly everything inside.

"When you walked in, it just looked like a waterfall on both sides of the curtain," said Holly Beam, a member of the non-profit.

According to Melton, insurance will cover the roof repairs, but expensive costumes that need to be replaced and the flooring, that is made specifically for dancing, will have to come out of pocket.

Continue reading below

Melton estimates $10,000 to $30,000 in damages.

Despite the financial hit, the members describe the conservatory as a family, and they are determined to help it bounce back.

Last Friday night, dozens of dancers and their families rushed to help remove flooring and salvage what they could.

For now, the dancers are using a smaller auditorium next door, and are only looking forward.

"The show must go on," Melton said.