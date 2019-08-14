"People have forgotten that school has started," said Officer Jason Frank.
That seems to include the woman who got a ticket for going 64 in a school zone. It happened near Southside Elementary School. She was going more than four times the speed limit.
"64 in a 15 is," Frank said, with a pause. "Words just can’t describe how reckless that is."
The woman told the officer she was running late.
"It all boils down to, if we gave ourselves five extra minutes in the morning, we wouldn’t be behind," he said.
The woman who was stopped was given an automatic court date where she’ll meet face-to-face with a judge, who will come up with her punishment.
"We all get to the point where we get into a hurry, but when we get inside a vehicle and behind the wheel and go that fast it’s not just dangerous for the driver but everyone around," said Officer Frank.
Sarasota police continue watching for speeders. They've handed out dozens of tickets, including 18 on the first day of school.
"It's very important that people actually pay attention to the law, the reason why we have the signs here that state how fast we go," said parent Jason Kiefer.
Kiefer said it's not hard to follow.
"Whether it be the first week or the second week the end of the year, it’s something that everybody needs to pay attention to throughout the whole school year," he said.
Flashing yellow lights are the first clue you're in a school zone. Ignore them and you may end up seeing police lights in your rearview mirror.
"If you’re speeding in a school zone, you will be issued a citation," said Officer Frank.
Posted Aug 14 2019 01:59PM EDT
Heavy rain closed a section of 9th Street W in Bradenton this morning.
Bradenton police shut down part of the intersection. A few cars made it through but they had some trouble and many ended up turning around.
The rain hit the Manatee County area hard this morning. Local side streets also experienced minor flooding, and some areas lost power.
Posted Aug 14 2019 10:56AM EDT
Updated Aug 14 2019 10:57AM EDT
Deputies arrested a man accused of kidnapping an Uber Eats driver in New Port Richey early Thursday morning.
According to the Pasco County Sheriff's Office, 31-year-old Brian Medina approached the female driver as she was loading her vehicle with food at the Denny's in New Port Richey around 3 a.m. Thursday.
Deputies said Medina got into the passenger seat and told the victim to start driving, claiming he had a gun. He then forcibly took the victim's cell phone, and repeatedly grabbed her breasts against her will, investigators said.
Posted Aug 14 2019 09:57AM EDT
Police in Winter Haven say a school has been evacuated due to smoke inside the building.
The Language and Literacy Academy on 330 Avenue C SE was emptied due to what police called “a smoky haze.” Students and staff were safely moved to a church across the street.
Winter Haven firefighters are working to determine the source of the smoke. They say there is no visible fire, but they are sweeping through the school to be sure.