<!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox13news.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story427522456" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="427522456" data-article-version="1.0">1 dead, another injured in Lakeland shooting; woman in custody</h1> </header> addthis:title="1 dead, another injured in Lakeland shooting; woman in custody"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-427522456.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-427522456");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-427522456-427527730"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/05/EDt_OnIXkAA4ILe_1567709642661_7641031_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/05/EDt_OnIXkAA4ILe_1567709642661_7641031_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/05/EDt_OnIXkAA4ILe_1567709642661_7641031_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/05/EDt_OnIXkAA4ILe_1567709642661_7641031_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/05/EDt_OnIXkAA4ILe_1567709642661_7641031_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-427522456-427527730" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/05/EDt_OnIXkAA4ILe_1567709642661_7641031_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/05/EDt_OnIXkAA4ILe_1567709642661_7641031_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/05/EDt_OnIXkAA4ILe_1567709642661_7641031_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/05/EDt_OnIXkAA4ILe_1567709642661_7641031_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/05/EDt_OnIXkAA4ILe_1567709642661_7641031_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a By FOX 13 News staff
Posted Sep 05 2019 02:15PM EDT
Updated Sep 05 2019 04:40PM EDT (FOX 13)</strong> - Police are investigating a shooting in Lakeland that killed one woman and injured another.</p><p>The shooting reportedly happened Thursday afternoon in the area of Jewel Ave and W 2nd Street.</p><p>Details are fluid at the scene, but FOX 13's Ken Suarez reports two women were shot in the area. Both were taken to area hospitals, where one of the victims died as a result of their injuries. The other victim is in stable condition at Lakeland Regional Health.</p><p>Police could be seen taking a woman into custody after the shooting.</p><p><strong>This is a breaking news story. Video from Manatee County Sheriff's Office's helicopter gives an aerial view as deputies followed the young suspect." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>14-year-old steals car from Bradenton gas station, flees from deputies, officials say</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Briona Arradondo, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 05 2019 11:47AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 05 2019 10:44PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A 14-year-old boy is in juvenile detention after stealing a car from a gas station and leading Manatee County deputies on a short chase.</p><p>Deputies said the teen stole the car Tuesday night from a Wawa gas station in Bradenton after the owner left the keys in the ignition and went inside the convenience store. </p><p>“By the time he comes out, somebody is already in the car, driving away,” said Randy Warren, a spokesperson with the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office. “It’s about 50 minutes later when a deputy spots that car, and we’ve been looking for it. Information’s been going out to the deputies on patrol.”</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/man-sentenced-to-28-years-for-fatally-stabbing-man-who-spat-on-his-bmw" title="Man sentenced to 28 years for fatally stabbing man who spat on his BMW" data-articleId="427565370" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/05/Convict_complains_about_28_year_sentence_0_7641489_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/05/Convict_complains_about_28_year_sentence_0_7641489_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/05/Convict_complains_about_28_year_sentence_0_7641489_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/05/Convict_complains_about_28_year_sentence_0_7641489_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/05/Convict_complains_about_28_year_sentence_0_7641489_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Facing decades in prison, Teddy Baltimore Smith passed on apologizing to the family of the man he killed for spiting on his car. Instead, he chose to blame the victim for provoking him." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Man sentenced to 28 years for fatally stabbing man who spat on his BMW</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Gloria Gomez, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 05 2019 05:57PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 05 2019 06:17PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Facing decades in prison, Teddy Baltimore Smith passed on apologizing to the family of the man he killed for spiting on his car. Instead, he chose to blame the victim for provoking him.</p><p>"He pulled up on me and spit on me, know what I'm saying? After I asked him please not to do that, I don't know how come he did that, " questioned Smith.</p><p>In August, a jury convicted Smith of killing Gilbert Serna for spiting out of a truck window. Serna was the passenger in this utility truck when he spat out the window and it landed on Smith's black BMW.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/st-pete-s-87-million-pier-project-starting-to-come-together-" title="St. Pete's $87 million Pier 'starting to come together'" data-articleId="427555309" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/05/Birds_eye_view_of_pier_progress_7_7641333_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/05/Birds_eye_view_of_pier_progress_7_7641333_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/05/Birds_eye_view_of_pier_progress_7_7641333_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/05/Birds_eye_view_of_pier_progress_7_7641333_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/05/Birds_eye_view_of_pier_progress_7_7641333_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The city of St. Petersburg is giving us a birds-eye-view of the progress made on the new pier. Drone video shows trees planted and solar panels installed on the approach for what Communications Director Ben Kirby described as a "district for the city" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>St. Pete's $87 million Pier 'starting to come together'</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Dan Matics, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 05 2019 05:10PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 05 2019 06:02PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The city of St. Petersburg is giving us a birds-eye-view of the progress made on the new Pier.</p><p>Drone video shows trees planted and solar panels installed on the approach for what communications director Ben Kirby described as a "district for the city."</p><p>“All the trees planted in the coastal thicket, and we are going to be doing more plantings along the boardwalk soon,” Kirby said. “We are working on some of the interiors. You can see a lot of the glass go up.”</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0923_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0923"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div Most Recent 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/05/Turf_to_replace_grass_in_Dunedin_park_1_7642199_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/05/Turf_to_replace_grass_in_Dunedin_park_1_7642199_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/05/Turf_to_replace_grass_in_Dunedin_park_1_7642199_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Turf to replace grass in Dunedin's Pioneer Park</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/good-stuff/special-olympics-hosts-jack-in-the-park-fundraiser" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/05/Jack_in_the_Park_Special_Olympics_fundra_1_7642192_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/05/Jack_in_the_Park_Special_Olympics_fundra_1_7642192_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/05/Jack_in_the_Park_Special_Olympics_fundra_1_7642192_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/05/Jack_in_the_Park_Special_Olympics_fundra_1_7642192_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/05/Jack_in_the_Park_Special_Olympics_fundra_1_7642192_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Special Olympics hosts Jack in the Park fundraiser</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/tampa-s-water-rates-to-double-by-2026" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/05/Water_rates_to_double_by_2026_9_7642044_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/05/Water_rates_to_double_by_2026_9_7642044_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/05/Water_rates_to_double_by_2026_9_7642044_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/05/Water_rates_to_double_by_2026_9_7642044_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/05/Water_rates_to_double_by_2026_9_7642044_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Tampa's water rates to double by 2026</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/relief-organizations-cash-donations-do-more-to-help-bahamas-than-supplies" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/05/Cash__not_stuff_needed_in_Bahamas_1_7642210_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/05/Cash__not_stuff_needed_in_Bahamas_1_7642210_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/05/Cash__not_stuff_needed_in_Bahamas_1_7642210_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/05/Cash__not_stuff_needed_in_Bahamas_1_7642210_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/05/Cash__not_stuff_needed_in_Bahamas_1_7642210_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Relief organizations: Cash donations do more to help Bahamas than supplies</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/super-bowl-legacy-projects-leave-lasting-impact-on-cities" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/05/Super_Bowl_legacy_lives_on_in_Tampa_2_7641566_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" Super Bowl legacy projects leave lasting impact on cities 