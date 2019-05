- St. Pete police were looking for 11-year-old twin girls who went missing Wednesday night.

Police said John Hopkins Middle School students Brenika and Brentasia Newton were supposed to get home around 5 p.m. Wednesday but never arrived. They were last seen getting off their school bus at their assigned bus stop in the area of 12th Ave N and Crescent Lake Dr. around 4:30 p.m.

A St. Pete police officer reportedly saw the twins near Tropicana Field around dusk.

Both were found safe before midnight on Wednesday, police said.





