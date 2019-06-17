< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. By Lloyd Sowers, FOX 13 News
Posted Jun 17 2019 06:14PM EDT
Video Posted Jun 17 2019 06:46PM EDT
Updated Jun 17 2019 06:51PM EDT 2019 DoD Warrior Games starts next week in Tampa (FOX 13)</strong> - Hundreds of athletes and their families have arrived in the Tampa Bay area for the Department of Defense Warrior Games.</p><p>Most of this week will be spent practicing for the paralympics events, with the opening ceremony to be held this Saturday night at Amalie Arena.</p><p>Although most events will be held off the base, some practices are underway at MacDill Air Force Base.</p><p>Each athlete has a story of why they compete and how they're overcoming challenges. Austin Harwich had a condition that caused partial paralysis.</p><p>"It's not the end. We can overcome those obstacles and become better from them," says the 24-year-old, now retired from the Army. </p> <div id='continue-text-413192120' class='continue-text hidden'>Continue reading below</div><section id='mobile-inline-banner-413192120' class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-413192120' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-413192120', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[300,250]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mobile-inline-banner').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '413192120'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <p>The competitors come from all branches of the military, all over this country and several others.</p><p>"Tampa's part is to get out there for the games," says Col. Cary Harbaugh, of U.S. Special Operations Command. </p><p>Harbaugh says Saturday night's opening ceremonies and concert is one of the only events with an admission charge, and it's just over $11 dollars, plus tax and fees. The event will be hosted by Jon Stewart and be followed by a concert from country artist Hunter Hayes.</p><p>"But it will be pomp and circumstance. March of the athletes and lighting of the torch. It's like the opening of the Olympics, but this is for our wounded warriors," says Harbaugh. </p><p>The first event will be adaptive golf this Friday at Golf At The Eagles in Odessa. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WTVT_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Local News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"401401" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Local News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/south-tampa-congregation-on-morale-building-mission-to-sri-lanka" title="South Tampa congregation on morale-building mission to Sri Lanka" data-articleId="413203019" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/17/Church_group_volunteers_in_Sri_Lanka_0_7411317_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/17/Church_group_volunteers_in_Sri_Lanka_0_7411317_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/17/Church_group_volunteers_in_Sri_Lanka_0_7411317_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/17/Church_group_volunteers_in_Sri_Lanka_0_7411317_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/17/Church_group_volunteers_in_Sri_Lanka_0_7411317_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Two months after more than 250 were killed during terror attacks in Sri Lanka, the congregation of a Tampa church is returning to offer help." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>South Tampa congregation on morale-building mission to Sri Lanka</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Jennifer Holton, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 17 2019 06:50PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 17 2019 06:55PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Two months after more than 250 were killed during terror attacks in Sri Lanka, the congregation of a Tampa church is returning to offer help.</p><p>Volunteers from Radiant Church leave Tuesday morning for Sri Lanka.</p><p>"This is the first time we've been back since the attacks," said Pastor Ryan Jennings.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/defense-asks-to-block-emotional-testimony-from-victim-s-family" title="Defense asks to block 'emotional' testimony from victim's family" data-articleId="413198963" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/17/Defense__Family_testimony_will_prejudice_3_7411175_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/17/Defense__Family_testimony_will_prejudice_3_7411175_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/17/Defense__Family_testimony_will_prejudice_3_7411175_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/17/Defense__Family_testimony_will_prejudice_3_7411175_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/17/Defense__Family_testimony_will_prejudice_3_7411175_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="When we last spoke to Felecia Demerson about the trial for her 9-year-old daughter's alleged killer, she made her mission clear: "My thing is to get justice for her and be her voice and be her face. This is not just going to go away."" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Defense asks to block 'emotional' testimony from victim's family</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Gloria Gomez, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 17 2019 06:31PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 17 2019 06:38PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>When we last spoke to Felecia Demerson about the trial for her 9-year-old daughter's alleged killer, she made her mission clear: "My thing is to get justice for her and be her voice and be her face. This is not just going to go away."</p><p>Felecia Williams</p><p>The man accused of killing little Felicia Williams is trying to silence Demerson and other family members and friends.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/hillsborough-renovating-over-100-county-athletic-fields" title="Hillsborough renovating over 100 county athletic fields" data-articleId="413181692" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/17/Athletic_fields_refreshed_across_Hillsbo_0_7410739_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/17/Athletic_fields_refreshed_across_Hillsbo_0_7410739_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/17/Athletic_fields_refreshed_across_Hillsbo_0_7410739_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/17/Athletic_fields_refreshed_across_Hillsbo_0_7410739_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/17/Athletic_fields_refreshed_across_Hillsbo_0_7410739_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="At the field where the Valrico Rams Youth Football and Cheer league practices and plays, the renovations are already underway. " /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Hillsborough renovating over 100 county athletic fields</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Merissa Lynn, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 17 2019 05:38PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 17 2019 05:56PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Out with the old, in with the new. At the field where the Valrico Rams Youth Football and Cheer league practices and plays, the renovations are already underway. </p><p>Hillsborough County has budgeted $5 million to update this field and over a 100 more in the coming years. </p><p>"We're resodding, we've actually stripped all of the old sod out, which has taken out any undulation on the fields," explained Chris Sanz, the general manager of the county's park services. "[We've] leveled them off, crowned them off for drainage. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)" title="476520840_1560808359571-400801"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>54 Jimmy Buffett fans from US fell ill during group trip to Dominican Republic, travel agent says</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/south-tampa-congregation-on-morale-building-mission-to-sri-lanka"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/17/Church_group_volunteers_in_Sri_Lanka_2_7411319_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Church_group_volunteers_in_Sri_Lanka_2_20190617225432"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>South Tampa congregation on morale-building mission to Sri Lanka</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link 