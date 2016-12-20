Car drives off Polk Parkway, overturns on sidewalk below

- Lakeland police say a vehicle drover off the Polk Parkway and flipped onto its side in the 3700 block of Cleveland Heights Boulevard.

Lakeland Fire Department crews were on the scene, try to free someone trapped inside the vehicle. The number of people involved and their conditions were unknown.

Some traffic lanes were closed and police asked drivers to avoid the area.

Breaking News - car drove off overpass at 3700 Cleveland Hgts at Parkway https://t.co/hc3fBoo64n — Sgt. Gary B Gross (@GaryBGross) December 20, 2016