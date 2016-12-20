Space sells out as construction begins on One St. Pete

Dan Matcis reports
By: Dan Matics, FOX 13 News

ST. PETERSBURG (FOX 13) - Construction has barely started on a St. Petersburg high-rise – and the retail space is already sold out.

One St. Petersburg is a mixed-use, 41-story high-rise being built downtown near 1st Avenue North.

Developers with the Kolter Group say the property's popularity is on fire, with all of the retail space gone, and 65-percent of the condos sold.

Lisa Wannemacher jumped at the chance to buy a good portion of the retail space on the first floor. She and her husband plan to open a unique restaurant on the first level and lease out the rest of the space.

Hyatt will take over the 175-room hotel space; it is expected to be complete by next fall. 

The condos are on track to be complete by 2018. 

