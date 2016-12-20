Curious manatee chases Weedon Island canoeist Local News Curious manatee chases Weedon Island canoeist While canoeing at Weedon Island Saturday, Michael McCarthy from SeeThroughCanoe.com met an extremely curious and friendly manatee.

McCarthy took video as the manatee chased his canoe, while going backwards at full speed for about 10 minutes.

McCarthy said the manatee was initially checking out the canoe, rolling over underneath it and looking up into it.

The gentle giant spent about 20 minutes doing this before McCarthy decided to get back underway to his destination.

But when he left, the manatee followed.

Manatees are a common sight this time of year in the Bay Area because waters farther north are typically too cold for the animals. They usually need to be in water 70 degrees or warmer.