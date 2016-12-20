60lbs. of marijuana, gun, cash seized during traffic stop

- The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office says deputies seized 60 pounds of marijuana, a handgun and cash during a traffic stop in Clearwater Tuesday.

Deputies arrested 21-year-old Ndue Qosaj, of Palm Harbor, after he was pulled over for speeding in a 2006 Mercedes Benz E350 near the intersection of US Highway 19 and Countryside Boulevard.

It happened just before noon Tuesday. A deputy said he spotted the Mercedes going 73 mph in a 55 mph zone of US-19, at the SR 580 overpass. The deputy said he could smell marijuana emanating from Qosaj's vehicle after he pulled over.

Deputies say a lawful search of the Mercedes revealed 60 pounds of marijuana, a handgun, and $5,672 inside.

Qosaj was arrested and charged with one count of armed trafficking in marijuana and one count of felon in possession of a firearm. He was taken to the Pinellas County Jail.