Thief steals from Red Cross donation bucket Local News Thief steals from Red Cross donation bucket Tampa police are searching for a suspect who was seen on camera stealing money from a Red Cross donation container.

The incident occurred at the Circle K story at 5320 North Florida Avenue.

In surveillance video posted by the Tampa Police Department on Facebook, a man is seen arriving at the Circle K in a white Chevrolet van. While he stood at the register, he reached inside a container set up for donations to people in need.

Police say the store clerk yelled at the suspect when he noticed the man taking the donated money, When the clerk started to call police, the suspect left the store and fled in the white van.

TPD is asking for the public's help in identifying the thief.

If you have any information about the identity of the suspect, contact Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay by calling 1-800-873-TIPS (8477) or visiting crimestopperstb.com.