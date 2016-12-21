Crash shuts down intersection of Dale Mabry and Waters

By: FOX 13 News staff

Posted:Dec 21 2016 08:08AM EST

Updated:Dec 21 2016 09:58AM EST

TAMPA (FOX 13) - The intersection of Dale Mabry Highway and Waters Avenue was closed Wednesday morning following a serious injury crash. 

Florida Highway Patrol troopers are investigating the multiple-vehicle crash, which occurred at 5:00 a.m. on Wednesday. 

According to FHP, three people suffered serious injuries as a result of the crash, which was caused by a drunk driver who ran a red light. 

The roadways reopened to traffic just before 10 a.m. 

Stay with FOX 13 for updates on this developing story.

