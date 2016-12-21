Police: Bradenton man tried to lure child with 'treats and goodies'

- Bradenton police are investigating an incident they are calling a "suspicious circumstance" in which a man attempted to lure a child into his vehicle.

The incident occurred outside Sea Breeze Elementary School on Tuesday.

According to police, a juvenile was approached by a man driving a white four-door vehicle. The man asked if the child wanted "treats or goodies," and opened the front passenger-side door, prompting the child to enter the vehicle.

Police say the child immediately ran to the school.

The vehicle was described as a newer model, four-door vehicle that is white in color and possibly a Toyota. Police say the vehicle was also described as being dirty.

The driver of the vehicle was described as being a Hispanic male, possibly in his 20's, tall and heavyset, with dark hair and no facial hair. He also had a slight Spanish accent, and possibly an unknown tattoo on the inside of his left forearm.

The driver was also described as wearing a dark colored shirt and a red baseball hat.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call Bradenton Police Detective Michael Page at 941-932-9314, or to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000, call Crime Stoppers (toll free) at 1-866-634-8477 (TIPS). An anonymous E-Tip can be sent to Crime Stoppers online at www.manateecrimestoppers.com.