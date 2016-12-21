Belleview Biltmore Hotel moved for renovation Local News Belleview Biltmore Hotel moved for renovation At least three US presidents have spent the night there, but you won't believe the work - and money - one developer is putting into the preservation of the historic Belleview Biltmore Hotel.

- At least three US presidents have spent the night there, but you won’t believe the work - and money - one developer is putting into the preservation of the historic Belleview Biltmore Hotel.

Crews moved the structure 320 feet Wednesday. It may not sound like much, but the task was grueling.

It took 47 dollies to move the structure, inch-by-inch. Now that it's in its new spot, it will be renovated and transformed into the Belleview Inn, which will include a long list of amenities for its guests.

The total cost of this project is $13 million, but the developers say preserving this hotel’s 1800s history is truly an investment.

Meanwhile, people living nearby are excited to see their property value go up.

“I’ve never seen this before. It’s really exciting and apparently to a lot of other people, too,” said neighbor Bob Low. “It’s great for us! It’s good for our investment!”

Crews hope to have the Belleview Inn up on it’s new foundation and completely renovated by mid 2018.