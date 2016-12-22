Woman found dead in S St. Pete identified

- The body of 22-year-old Taylor Anne McAllister was found in an alley in south St. Petersburg and police say they're treating her death as a homicide.

St. Petersburg police say detectives are processing the crime scene and an autopsy has been scheduled for Friday morning and the medical examiner's office will decide what caused her death.

Police said she McAllister was a resident of Pinellas County, but did not live in St. Petersburg.

Police are asking for the public's help. Anyone who lives, or heard anything suspicious between 11p.m.- 6a.m., in the area of 62nd Avenue South and 22nd Street South, is asked to call 727-893-7780. Police hope someone in the area is willing to provide video from home surveillance systems.

The body was found around 8 a.m. by a man collecting cans in the alleyway. Thursday morning. Police said the victim has no apparent criminal history.

Assistant Chief of Police Jim Previtera said, "We do believe that there was a vehicle involved. We are asking anyone that saw any suspicious activity in this area last night during any time of the night to contact the police department. We are also trying to locate any video in the area from residents or businesses along 62nd Avenue South or 22nd Street South."