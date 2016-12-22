9 arrested in Polk County meth bust

A two month undercover investigation by Polk County Sheriff's Office resulted in the arrest of nine suspects, along with firearms, drugs, and tens of thousands of dollars in cash.

Sheriff Grady Judd said, "Don't be fooled by those who would have you believe drug traffickers are somehow minor, non-violent' offenders."

Sheriff Judd described one of the suspects, Ignacio Munoz-Delgado, as "armed to the teeth." Deputies say he had in his possession two AR-15s, a shotgun, and two rifles.

"We know Meth is one of the most destructive illegal drugs on the streets in central Florida," said Judd. "It ruins lives, destroys families, fuels violence, drives up property crime, and wrecks neighborhoods. Anyone associated with it especially those who sell and traffic it are doing violence to people and causing harm in our communities."

The investigation was conducted by Polk County Sheriff's Office undercover detectives, working with the Central Florida High Intensity Drug Trafficking (HIDTA) Task Force, the Florida Highway Patrol, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, Tampa Office, U.S. Border Patrol and the State Attorney's Office of the 10th Judicial Circuit.

The investigation resulted in the combined seizure of approximately 62.5 grams of heroin, 66 ounces of liquid methamphetamine, over 3 pounds of cannabis, 15 grams of ecstasy, 100 packages of suspected K-2, a .357 revolver, two AK-47s, .380 Taurus, a M&P handgun, and the arrest of 9 suspects.