Brandon mother goes missing, considered endangered

- A 27-year-old mother has gone missing and the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office hopes the public will help locate her.

Candice Draper was last seen December 20 around 3:30 p.m. at her home in the 1400 block of Highland Ridge Circle in Brandon. HCSO said reports indicated Candice Draper was acting strange before she left . She has also tried to hurt herself in the past.

Candice Draper is a white female, 5'8", 150 lbs., with strawberry blond hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black shorts, a tan boot on the left foot and a flip flop on the right, and carrying a purple and black backpack.

Anyone with information on Draper's whereabouts is asked to contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200.