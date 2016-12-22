Brandon mother goes missing, considered endangered

By: FOX 13 News staff

Posted:Dec 22 2016 04:35PM EST

Updated:Dec 22 2016 04:53PM EST

BRANDON (FOX 13) - A 27-year-old mother has gone missing and the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office hopes the public will help locate her. 

Candice Draper was last seen December 20 around 3:30 p.m. at her home in the 1400 block of Highland Ridge Circle in Brandon. HCSO said reports indicated Candice Draper was acting strange before she left . She has also tried to hurt herself in the past. 

Candice Draper is a white female, 5'8", 150 lbs., with strawberry blond hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black shorts, a tan boot on the left foot and a flip flop on the right, and carrying a purple and black backpack.

Anyone with information on Draper's whereabouts is asked to contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200.

