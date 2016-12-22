Tampa candle company turns wine bottles into gifts Local News Tampa candle company turns wine bottles into gifts Tampa has some great places to share a bottle of wine with friends or family, but what happens to the actual bottle when you're finished with it?

There is a decent chance it ends up in Steven Neher's Tampa studio. He is the owner of Tipsy Candle Company.

Neher recycles wine bottles and turns them into candles, filled with 100 percent soy wax. The Tipsy Candle Company has been in business for more than four years. The operation has grown from trying to make a dozen candles for friends, to making thousands and shipping them all over the country.

"That bottle we recycled has a story. It could be somebody's first date, anniversary, or birthday party. If that bottle could talk, it probably came from some restaurant in Tampa and it was probably a special occasion,“ says Neher.

The candles come in roughly 26 fragrance varieties and The Tipsy Candle is always introducing more. Next year, Neher plans on releasing a Gasparilla candle. Most of the candles have an alcohol-inspired theme, such as Holiday Cabernet, Candy Cane Martini, or Scotch and Soda.

Tipsy Candles retail for around $24. You can order online or use the store finder on its website, www.tipsycandlecompany.com.