7 dirt bikes stolen from Lakeland dealership; police searching for suspects

The Lakeland Police Department is looking for at least seven thieves who made off with some very pricey dirt bikes from Fun Bike Center Motorsports on Monday.

Police say the robbery was highly organized and took less than five minutes to pull off.



According to police, a box-style truck pulled up in front of the store, located at 1845 East Memorial Boulevard, at approximately 6:30 a.m. on the morning of December 19, 2016.

Seven suspects are seen in surveillance video breaking out the store’s front door and window. In the video the suspects go through the smashed front door and make a bee-line for the store's most expensive Kawasaki dirt bikes.

In total, the thieves made off with seven bikes ranging in value between $7,000 and $9,000. One of the bikes stolen had actually already been purchased by a customer who was waiting to pick up the bike on Christmas Eve for a surprise gift.

"We had to go to another dealership after they took the bike that was supposed to be a Christmas gift. Luckily they had another one we could buy so this customer can still have a great Christmas," said Vice President and general manager Dave Dorsch. "Everyone is happy and giving at this time of year and stuff like this just makes you feel so violated. It's just not right."

It's not the first time this year the store has been robbed. Thieves broke into the store over the summer and actually assembled four dirt bikes on the premises before taking off with them.

The dirt bikes can be operated without a key. Vin numbers are attached to each bike and can be used to track them down, should the thieves attempt to sell the high-end racing bikes.



The Lakeland Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying the suspects. If you have any information regarding this crime, please contact Detective Osterhage at 863.834.6964.



Dirt Bikes Stolen:

(1) 2017 Kawasaki KX100FHF / Green and White in color

(2) 2017 Kawasaki KX252AHF / Green and White in color

(2) 2016 Kawasaki KX450HGF / Green and White in color

(2) 2016 Kawasaki KX250ZGF / Green and White in color