Train vs. truck accident kills one in Plant City

- One person has died in a accident between a train and a truck Friday.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office says it happened in the 9000 block of Paul Buckman Highway just before 3 p.m.

There was a person trapped in the truck, but that person was determined to have died in the crash.

The train is a CSX train. Investigators were on the scene trying to determine what happened. Hillsborough County Fire Rescue was also on the scene.

Stay with FOX 13 News for more on this developing story.