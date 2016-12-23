Two found dead at domestic in South Tampa home

By: FOX 13 News staff

Posted:Dec 23 2016 03:39PM EST

Updated:Dec 23 2016 08:38PM EST

SOUTH TAMPA (FOX 13) - Two bodies were found inside a South Tampa home Friday and investigators are trying to figure out how the pair died.

Tampa police say they were called for a disturbance, where a person was possibly barricaded inside a home near West Mullen Avenue and Grady Ave.

When officers got there, they went inside and found two people dead.  

The deceased were later identified as 55-year-old Frank Licek and his 57-year-old wife, Naomi Licek. Frank Licek would have celebrated his 56th birthday on Christmas Day. 

The cause of their deaths was not being released prior to completion of autopsies.

