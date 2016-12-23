EMS supervisor buys crash victim new bicycle

- A Sunstar EMS supervisor's act of kindness turned a crash into some Christmas cheer in Pinellas Park.

The Pinellas Park Police Department told the story on its Facebook page. Sunstar EMS Supervisor Josh Brumwell was working a vehicle vs. bicyclist crash at the mall exit, in the 4000 block of 70th Ave in Pinellas Park.

Brumwell talked with the bicyclist, who was not injured in the crash. The man's bike, however, was a total loss. Burmwell said the man broke down, saying the bike was his only means of transportation.

Burmwell knew he had to help, so he went straight to the nearby Target store and bought the man a brand new bicycle. He was back at the scene, with the bike, in time to give it to the man.