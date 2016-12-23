Beauty for Ashes program helps struggling women Local News Beauty for Ashes program helps struggling women In a Manatee county home, a family bond has formed unlike any other.

It's a transitional home where they can stay after leaving jail. Many are fighting past addictions, most are from heroin and each needs love and support.

"When I would first meet them, it was hopelessness. Just devastated lives," explained Debbi Hanna.

Hanna opened "Beauty for Ashes" for women who want to change their lives.

"I had always wanted daughters and I never had one. You fall in love with these ladies. They are like daughters. They are a huge part of my life. Love them so much," she said.

The home is Christian-based and counselors help the women connect with God, and re-connect with themselves. It's hard work for everyone.

"It's the hardest thing that you struggle with is not wanting to live like that anymore, but not knowing where to go and what to do," said Krystal Bostick.

Krystal Bostick is 26 and said she tried fighting off her addiction for three years. Each time she found herself in the same situation.

"I had to not associate with anybody. No matter where I went I always found it. I had to completely removed myself from everybody and everything to stay sober," she said.

She said it never worked, until she found "Beauty for Ashes."

"I'm whole again I'm not empty. I've accomplished many goals and I have hope for my future," she said.

Debbi is hopeful this is a step in the right direction - battling addiction with love, kindness and help. For these women, it's already changing their lives.

"There's a bigger and better life for us. We just have to stand with God and walk with God," said Shelby Hartley.

Krystal agreed.

"I wish people knew there was a way out. You just have to find God and surround yourself with people who care about you," she said.