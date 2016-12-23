2 families forced from rental homes after inspections Local News 2 families forced from rental homes after inspections Two families will have to spend Christmas at a motel in Pinellas County.

They were forced to leave their rented mobile homes -- after inspectors deemed them unsafe.

A week ago fire inspectors saw the danger at the Fox Hole Mobile Home Park and -- shut off electricity to two mobile homes.

Fire fighters have been providing meals and Christmas presents for the families forced out. The property owner, Pamela Carnesi, says she had no clue things were this bad, and says she has hired and electrician and has a new management company over the property.

The mobile home park has wrapped up $2,500 in fines for delays in making the repairs. Fire inspectors will return for another inspection January 1.