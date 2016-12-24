FHP: Three killed in Pasco crash involving golf cart

- The Florida Highway Patrol said three people were killed in a crash involving a golf cart early Saturday morning.

The incident happened around 2 a.m. near Monteverde Drive and Crossondra Lane in Spring Hill.

Troopers said a pickup truck crashed into the golf cart. Three victims were pronounced deceased, while a fourth person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

It's unclear at this point if all of the victims were on the golf cart, or if any of them were occupants of the truck.

The crash remains under investigation.