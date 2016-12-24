Arrest made in murder of Lake Wales store owner

- An arrest was made in relation to the robbery and murder of a man closing his business on N Scenic Highway back on October 27.

Lake Wales police arrested 26-year-old Julian William Bird on Christmas Eve. He faces several charges, including first degree murder in the death of Mohammed Alam - a husband and a father to two young girls.

Alam was a store owner at a QP gas station, and was closing up the business for the night when two men robbed, then shot and killed him.

Lake Wales police said detectives spent two months following leads, which led to the charges against Bird, who was already in the Polk County Jail on unrelated charges.

Police said the case is still under investigation as they try to identify the second suspect.

Anyone with information about Alam's death is asked to contact Detective Aubrey Davis at the Lake Wales Police Department at 863-678-4223 Ext. 276, or remain anonymous by calling Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477).