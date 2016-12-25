Santa taking in some downtime after working long hours

Treasure Island (FOX 13) - Seems Santa needed some rest and relaxation after his long night of deliveries! He was caught on video jet-boarding through the waters of Treasure Island.
Video Credit: Hannah and Tyler Davis
