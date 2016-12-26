Police seek help to identify 'Christmas robber' in Winter Haven

- Police need help identifying a suspect they are calling the "Christmas robber."

At approximately 11:30 p.m. on Christmas Day, a man walked into the Circle K convenience store at 1000 1st Street and demanded the cashier hand over all of the money in the drawer, police say.

According to police, the suspect kept one hand inside of his pocket indicating he had a weapon, though none was seen by the cashier. The cashier was not injured.

The suspect fled heading north out of the parking lot, and then east on Avenue J SE.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspect should contact the Winter Haven Police Department at 863-401-2256 or Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477). Callers can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.