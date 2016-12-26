After-Christmas sales offer big discounts

- According to the National Retail Federation, eight out of ten millennials are expected to shop after-Christmas sales.

Though roughly half are expected to shop in-store, about 45 percent of millennials plan to shop online.

The website Dealnews.com provided five categories to watch for the biggest end-of-the-year savings. The categories include clothing, exercise gear, electronics, video games and Christmas decor.

According to the website, clothing retailers offer some of their best annual deals after Christmas.

If you're shopping for exercise gear, anticipate deals comparable to Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Some businesses may also offer video game deals for computers and consoles.

This is the time to stock up on seasonal products such as gift wrap, lights and decor discounted after Christmas.

Other sales to watch include, furniture, bedding an linens, tape, and seasonal drinks like eggnog.