21-year-old stabbed to death in Clearwater

According to police, the stabbing occurred at the Norton Apartment Complex at 1450 S. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue shortly before 10:25 a.m. on Monday.

Police and fire rescue personnel responded to the scene, and the woman was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. But soon after, she died from her wounds.

The woman was identified Tuesday as 21-year-old Keoni Maxine Ivory.

Police are searching for Renesha L. Brown, 24, in connection with the murder.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to call 727-562-4242 or email tips through tips@myclearwater.com.