21-year-old stabbed to death in Clearwater

By: FOX 13 News staff

Posted:Dec 26 2016 12:45PM EST

Updated:Dec 27 2016 05:24PM EST

CLEARWATER (FOX 13) - Police found a woman stabbed inside a home in Clearwater Monday morning. 

According to police, the stabbing occurred at  the Norton Apartment Complex at 1450 S. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue shortly before 10:25 a.m. on Monday. 

Police and fire rescue personnel responded to the scene, and the woman was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.  But soon after, she died from her wounds. 

The woman was identified Tuesday as 21-year-old Keoni Maxine Ivory.

Police are searching for Renesha L. Brown, 24, in connection with the murder. 

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to call 727-562-4242 or email tips through tips@myclearwater.com. 

