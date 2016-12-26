Triplets born on Christmas day Local News Triplets born on Christmas day It was a Christmas that kept on giving for a Tampa mom.

Tierra Allen gave birth to not one, not two, but three babies, triplets born on Christmas Day.

They were born at Tampa General Hospital at 10 a.m. and they weigh about four pounds each.

Allen carried them to 33 weeks delivered Sunday by C section.

Allen says there are twins on both sides of her family, but triplets are something very special. "I'm the first one to actually have them," she says. "Once I found out there were three of them, there was no turning back. I was going to have my babies."

One of the boys, Zamar, needs help breathing, but doctors say he, his brother Zakar, and sister Zenobia will be fine. "When you hear about Christmas miracles and it's in your back yard, you can't do anything but celebrate and be happy and rejoice," says Angela Moore, grandmother of the Christmas triplets.