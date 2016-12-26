Biking is booming in Tampa Local News Biking is booming in Tampa Biking is booming in Tampa.

New wider bike lanes, including the brand new protected lanes on Cass Street and Tyler, along with increased signage have made it much more bike and pedestrian friendly.

Bicycling Magazine even complimented Tampa as one of its "50 Best Biking Cities" and the league of American Bicyclists awarded Tampa a bronze medal.

"There's a lot more trails now a lot more space so I feel like I'm more willing to go," said rider Shana Lee.

Just two years ago Tampa Bay was listed as one of the most dangerous places for pedestrians in the country.



"It has definitely gotten better in the last two years there are a lot of indicators of that," said James Sherrow.

Sherrow manages David's World Cycle.



"What's exciting is what a bicycle brings to a community it brings health happiness it gives people the opportunity to not have to get in their car to go two miles to work," he said.

Sherrow says bike-business has been rolling along thanks to city's improvements.

He'd like to see even more signs out there to take safety to step further.

"The importance of the community understanding that these roads are for cyclists as well it's going to make it safer for everyone," he said.