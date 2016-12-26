Taxi cab driver shot at Largo apartment complex

LARGO (FOX 13) - A taxi cab driver was shot Monday night in Largo.

The driver was waiting to pick up a passenger at an apartment complex when they were shot in the leg.

The shooting happened just before 8:30 p.m. at the Bradford Acres Apartments, just off Roosevelt Boulevard.

The taxi belongs to the United Taxi Company.

Largo police have not said what led up to the shooting or released any information about a suspect.

Officers say the victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

