16-year-old rams deputy cruiser with stolen vehicle

- A 16-year-old was arrested Monday after ramming a stolen car into a deputy's cruiser repeatedly.

Deputies say they saw a 2016 Honda Accord that had been reported stolen traveling on 38th Avenue North in St. Petersburg. They did not pursue the vehicle, but kept an eye on it.

However, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office, the Honda began to drive erratically and turned into a residential neighborhood on 72nd Street North where deputies lost sight of the vehicle.

Deputies were later able to spot the car again on 78th Lane North, where they say it was driving at a high rate of speed and weaving back and forth in the roadway.

As the car approached 46th Avenue North, deputies initiated a preemptive Precision Immobilization Technique (P.I.T.) which temporarily stopped and disabled the vehicle.

According to PCSO, the driver and only occupant of the Honda Accord, 16-year-old Jatez Boyd, repeatedly rammed the front end of the deputy's cruiser, using the Honda to push the deputy's cruiser backwards towards

the deputy who was standing outside his cruiser, challenging Boyd at gunpoint.

The impact caused damage to both vehicles and Boyd fled the scene eastbound on 46th Avenue North.

Deputies pursued he Honda and initiated a P.I.T on the vehicle again, causing Boyd to lose control of the vehicle and crash into two unoccupied parked vehicles at 3901 66th Street North.

The 16-year-old then exited the disabled Honda and fled from the scene on foot. After a brief foot pursuit, deputies were able to make an arrest.

Boyd was charged with one count of Grand Theft Motor Vehicle, one count of Aggravated Assault with a Motor Vehicle, one count of Aggravated Fleeing and Eluding, one count of Resisting Officer with Violence, one count of Resisting Officer without Violence, one count of Leaving the Scene of a Crash with Property Damage, one count of No Valid Driver's License, and one count of Possession of Marijuana.

Boyd was also listed as a Missing Juvenile/Runaway.

The teen was transported to the Pinellas Juvenile Assessment Center.

Stay with FOX 13 as the investigation continues.