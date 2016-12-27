Bay Area cities to begin spending BP settlement money Local News Bay Area cities to begin spending BP settlement money 2017 will be the year when many local governments will spend settlement money from the BP Deep Horzon spill.

Tampa got more the $20 million after lawyer's costs. That's more than any other city in Florida.

$15 million of that will go for redevelopment of the 23-acre Julian Lane Park on the west bank of the Hillsborough River.

Pinellas County will spread its more than $7 million dollar settlement on a variety of causes ranging from the arts to veteran's services.

St. Petersburg got more than $6 million dollars.

City councilors have discussed using some of it for the ailing sewer system.

St Pete also approved spending $250 thousand dollars on a bike sharing project.