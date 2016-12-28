SWAT standoff at Lakeland apartment

- A standoff is taking place Wednesday morning at the West Lake Apartments in Lakeland.

A SWAT team is on the scene of what what initially a domestic dispute. Now, police say a potentially armed suspect has barricaded themselves in the apartment located on Hartsell Road.

The suspect has been identified as 44-year-old Nelson Santiago.

According to police, the incident began at around 11 p.m. Tuesday night. Santiago's girlfriend stated that they had gotten into an argument and he punched her in the nose. He left the scene, and witnesses saw him brandishing a firearm as he ran away.

Police also want to question Santiago in relation to an aggravated assault case that occurred earlier that day.

Around 9 p.m. on Monday, police say Santiago pulled a gun on an individual and pointed it at them.

The State Fire Marshal Bomb Squad also responded to the scene.

Crews deployed a chemical agent into one of the rooms of the apartment, but Santiago still did not respond.

Sgt. Terry Gross said in a statement to media that they have concern because Santiago has a lengthy criminal history, and presumably has a gun.

"We're taking our time. Time is on our side," said Sgt. Gross. "We're moving very slow with this to make sure that no one is injured."

Hartsell Road remains closed due to the incident.

Stay with FOX 13 as this story develops.