2016: Bay Area remembers the year that was Local News 2016: Bay Area remembers the year that was It's been a wild year - and as it comes to a close, FOX 13 gave viewers an open mic to discuss their likes and dislikes about 2016.

We set up inside Tampa International Airport Wednesday to see what people had to say. Responses covered everything from politics, to celebrity deaths, and even the Cubs World Series victory.

"I loved the Cubs winning the World Series, and I loved Donald Trump winning," said one responder.

"I hate the fact that Donald Trump won, just can't get over it," said another.

For some, 2016 was all about family.

"I loved hearing that I was going to be a grandmother," said one woman.

Watch the video for more on what people thought was good and bad about the last 362 days.