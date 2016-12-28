2016: Bay Area remembers the year that was

Josh Cascio reports
By: Josh Cascio, FOX 13 News

Posted:Dec 28 2016 09:47PM EST

Updated:Dec 29 2016 03:05PM EST

TAMPA (FOX 13) - It's been a wild year - and as it comes to a close, FOX 13 gave viewers an open mic to discuss their likes and dislikes about 2016.  

We set up inside Tampa International Airport Wednesday to see what people had to say.  Responses covered everything from politics, to celebrity deaths, and even the Cubs World Series victory.

"I loved the Cubs winning the World Series, and I loved Donald Trump winning," said one responder.

"I hate the fact that Donald Trump won, just can't get over it," said another.

For some, 2016 was all about family.

"I loved hearing that I was going to be a grandmother," said one woman.

Watch the video for more on what people thought was good and bad about the last 362 days.

