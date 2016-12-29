Gas prices spike overnight Local News Gas prices spike overnight The price for gasoline climbed an average of six cents overnight, according to AAA. Tampa Bay area drivers saw an even higher spike at this pumps Thursday morning.

Near downtown Tampa, gas station signs displayed a range of prices from $2.27/gallon to $2.59/gallon for regular Thursday morning.

Many drivers around the country will spend more money to fill up their tanks, and the trend could continue into the New Year.

The website GasBuddy.com reports the national average price for gasoline has continued to increase for four straight weeks, up just under 20 cents from this time last month.

The current average price for gasoline is $2.31/gallon.

Some analysts have predicted higher prices could remain until mid-January, attributing the rising cost of crude oil to cuts in oil production.