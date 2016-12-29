Applications for free Riverview house now being accepted

- Operation Homefront announced it is now accepting applications from military families to receive a mortgage-free home in Riverview.

Operation Homefront created the Homes on the Homefront program with the assistance of corporate partners to award mortgage-free homes to the nation's veterans and military families.

So far, Operation Homefront has awarded more than 550 homes to military families nationwide. In 2015, Operation Homefront awarded 92 homes and deeded 102.

The home in Riverview will be offered to a or a military family who is possibly transitioning out of the military or transferring to the area.

All active-duty military, National Guard, Reservists, wounded warriors, and veterans who aren't already homeowners and have an honorable discharge or retirement are eligible to apply for the home.

The house is a 1,692 square foot, one-story home that features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. It has tile floors throughout the living areas and the master suite/bath. The large master suite has a walk-in closet with dual sinks, and a separate walk-in shower and garden tub. The other bedrooms have wood type flooring. The kitchen has an eat-in area, and the living room is adjacent to kitchen and has access to the backyard.

The yard is fenced and has an attached two-car garage. Operation Homefront says the home is also conveniently located close to schools, major shopping areas, and employment opportunities.

The deadline to apply is December 31, 2016.

To view more information or to apply for a home, visit homesonthehomefront.org.