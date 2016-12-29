Brush fire closes part of CR 630 in Lake Wales

- A brush fire causing heavy smoke and limited visibility forced Polk County officials to close a portion of County Road 630.

CR 630 is completely shut down from Walk-In-Water to State Road 60 in Lake Wales, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

Polk Fire Rescue and the Florida Forest Service were on the scene. Deputies were re-routing traffic away from CR 630 indefinitely.

Firefighters said the fire is in the Indian Lake Estates area and covered as many as 20 acres. No structures were in danger, as of 2:45 p.m. Thursday.

Three fire plows were being used to keep the fire from spreading.