Three injured when truck crashes into Pasco home

A Toyota Tundra crashed into a house in Holiday Thursday afternoon, sending three people to the hospital.

“It was like something exploded. ‘Bam!’ like an earthquake. The whole house shook. It terrified us,” said Priscilla Hardy, who was home with her 8-year-old granddaughter the Tundra slammed into the little girl’s bedroom. Luckily, she’d just left.

“I’m lucky glad to be alive, this can be replaced but she can’t,” said Hardy.

FHP reports the driver of a Dodge pickup ran a stop sign on Normandy and slammed into the Tundra, which was heading west on Holiday Lake Drive. It was sent careening into the house.

Off-duty Pasco deputy Michael Samartino was driving the Tundra. He was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries. Officials with the sheriff’s office tell FOX 13 he should be OK.

The two people in the Dodge were also hospitalized.

“This street is a bad street,” said Johnel Jones, a relative. “It is probably the 10th wreck in the past year.”

Damages to the home are estimated to be about $20,000. The Red Cross is assisting the family.