Red Flag fire warning issued for Bay Area counties

By: FOX 13 News staff

Posted:Dec 30 2016 12:57PM EST

Updated:Dec 30 2016 05:33PM EST

TAMPA (FOX 13) - The National Weather Service issued a Red Flag Warning for much southwest and west-central Florida on Friday. 

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. 

According to NWS, long durations of humidity values below 35 percent, combined with sustained winds over 15 mph led to the Red Flag conditions across the state. 

This means that any fires that do develop in the affected areas will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended during this time. 

Here is a list of the affected counties:

  • Sumter
  • Pinellas
  • Polk
  • Highlands
  • Desoto
  • Levy
  • Citrus
  • Hernando
  • Pasco
  • Charlotte
  • Lee

For more information on Red Flag warnings, visit the National Weather Service website.

 App Store Get it on Google Play

  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In – includes Advertiser Stories