Culprit uses mustard to paint racist slur on woman's car Local News Culprit uses mustard to paint racist slur on woman's car You might not think of mustard as a tool for mischief, but someone saw the condiment differently and used it to paint a racist slur on a woman's car.

Cecela Sanders said she was horrified when she came outside one morning to find the "N word" written on the hood of her car. Right next to it, the culprit used mustard to draw a naked woman.

"I got scared that my life was in danger, that someone was watching me and everything," Sanders told FOX 13 News. "I am a black woman... This is serious."

Her neighbor, Tyrone James was upset by the graffiti, as well.

"Prejudice, or bigotry, or something else went on, other than a prank," he said. "It went past that stage."

Sanders was not the only one hit in the area of Avenue T Southeast in Winter Haven. A curse word was written on a nearby mailbox. And mustard and jelly were smeared on two cars parked in a driveway.

"School has been out for two weeks. Kids get into mischief sometimes," said Carrie Horstman, spokeswoman for the Polk Sheriff's Office.

Horstman says the culprit cannot be charged with vandalism because no damage was done to the cars or mailbox. But if they do get caught, they will be held accountable.