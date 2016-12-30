WWII veteran dances his way to his 100th birthday Local News WWII veteran dances his way to his 100th birthday A Bay Area hero celebrated a major milestone Friday. Nicholas A. Smith turned 100 years old.

- A Bay Area hero celebrated a major milestone Friday. Nicholas A. Smith turned 100 years old.

Smith is a World War II veteran and he's made the most of the last century - leading right up to his 100th birthday. In a suit and tie, no walker needed, Smith danced like he was turning 25.

"Speaking of handsome, show them the picture," he joked, pointing to a much younger photo of himself in uniform.

His sense of humor is still in its prime.

"All the ladies love him a lot, yeah," laughed his wife, Colette.

And now, he's reached a milestone few are lucky enough to achieve.

"One... hundred... years... old," Smith said, slowly and proudly.

"There's only one word to describe my father. And, that is amazing," said his son, Nicholas E. Smith.

Nicholas A. Smith was born in Michigan on December 30, 1916. He enlisted in the Army in 1941, serving in Europe during WWII, and retiring with the rank of Sergeant. He was decorated with the Victory Medal, the American Theater Ribbon and two Bronze Battle Stars, just to name a few.

"He was a restaurateur, he was a real estate broker, he was a home builder. He built this house when he was 82 years old," his son, Nicholas said.

And 18 years later, it's no surprise that home was filled with so many people celebrating his life. Even the Port Richey City Council stopped by.

So, what is the secret to spending a century on earth?

"There's no secret. I just live," Nicholas Smith said.

His wife has an idea, though.

"He's always kidding around. Maybe that's why he's lasted long and he stays young too," Colette said.

It's a life well lived and proof, that even with the best doctors in the world, laughter is truly the best medicine.

"I'm happy to know that I have so many nice friends," Nicholas Smith said to his guests.

Nicholas' son tells us they owe a debt of gratitude to the VA and the hospice program for taking such good care of his dad. He hopes his father's birthday gives hope to other people that they, too, can live to celebrate a 100th birthday.